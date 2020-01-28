Apple wants to buy MGM for Apple TV+, Netflix in the running as well

With the recently launch of the new Apple TV+ streaming service Apple is looking to add a catalogue of content to its service and it is apparently in talks to acquire MGM.

Apple is not the only company talks with MGM, it looks like Netflix is also looking to acquire them and there are apparently other companies interested as well.

MGM could be a great acquisition for Apple if it is prepared to outbid Netflix as the company has the James Bond franchise in its catalog and lots more that could be a great addition to the Apple TV+ catalogue.

It will be interesting to see if Apple does manage to get its hands on MGM, the company is also producing its own content for its streaming service but it will take it a few years to gets a decent catalogue of shows and movies built up.

Source CNBC, Pocket Lint

