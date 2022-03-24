Apple Wallet gets State ID and driver’s license in Arizona

Apple has announced that its Apple Wallet now supports a Sate ID and also driver’s licenses in Arizona, they have also revealed that the feature is headed to more states.

The other starts that will also get the features to include Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, the territory of Puerto Rico, and more.

Apple announced that Arizona is the first state to offer driver’s license and state ID in Wallet. Starting today, Arizonans can add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet, and tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to seamlessly and securely present it at select TSA security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“We’re thrilled to bring the first driver’s license and state ID in Wallet to Arizona today, and provide Arizonans with an easy, secure, and private way to present their ID when traveling, through just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We look forward to working with many more states and the TSA to bring IDs in Wallet to users across the US.”

You can find out more details about these new state ID and driver's license features for Wallet at the link below.

Source Apple

