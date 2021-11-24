Apple to switch to TSMC for iPhone 5G modems in 2023

Apple is working on its own in-house designed 5G modems for its iPhone range, the current modems are from Qualcomm.

We have heard rumors in the past that TSMC may be manufacturing these modems from Apple, a new report from The Nikkei suggests that this will happen in 2023.

Apple plans to adopt TSMC’s 4-nanometer chip production technology to mass produce its first in-house 5G modem chip, four people familiar with the matter said, adding that the iPhone maker is developing its own radio frequency and millimeter wave components to complement the modem. Apple is also working on its own power management chip specifically for the modem, two people briefed on the matter said.

That would mean that these new 5G modems would be produced for the 2023 iPhone which should be the iPhone 15, the iPhone 14 is expected to launch next year in 2022.

Apple has been looking to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm for its iPhone modems for some time, and we previously heard that the 2023 iPhones would be the first devices to use Apple’s new in-house designed 5G modems.

We suspect that all models of the iPhone in 2023 will be 5G, we are expecting Apple to launch a 5G version of the iPhone SE next year.

Source The Nikkei

