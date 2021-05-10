2023 iPhones to come with Apple’s own 5G modem

According to a recent report the 2023 iPhone will come with a new 5G modem which Apple has designed in house.

Apple already designs many of the components for their iPhones, this includes parts like the processors and more, the company has also been working on their own modems for the handsets.

The current iPhone range uses modems from Qualcomm and according to Apple Analyst Ming=Chi Kuo, Apple will be switching to their own modems in the next few years.

We predict that the ‌iPhone‌ will adopt Apple’s own design 5G baseband chips in 2023 at the earliest. As Android sales in the high-end 5G phone market are sluggish, Qualcomm will be forced to compete for more orders in the low-end market to compensate for Apple’s order loss. When the supply constraints improve, MediaTek and Qualcomm will have less bargaining power over brands, resulting in significantly higher competitive pressure in the mid-to low- end market.

So it looks like this years iPhone 13 and next years iPhone 14 will uses Qualcomm modems and the 2023 iPhone, which will be the iPhone 15 will be the first to use Apple’s new 5G modem.

Source MacRumors

