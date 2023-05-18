Apple to make its own Micro-LED displays for iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple relies heavily on Samsung and some other companies for the displays in its devices, the company is apparently looking to manufacture its own Micro-LED displays for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple is planning to use Micro-LED displays in the Apple Watch, the iPhone, iPad, and possibly some more devices, according to a recent report from Nikkei Asia, Apple will make these displays itself, rather than relying on suppliers like Samsung and others. You can see more details below about what Nikkei Asia has to say about Apple’s plans.

Apple has spent heavily on the development of micro-LED displays over the past decade and once production starts, it intends to perform the critical “mass transfer” step of the manufacturing process itself, according to sources involved in the project.

Micro-LED displays are less power-hungry and can be made thinner than organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, the current state-of-the-art technology. They also offer better outdoor brightness performance and can be used on curved or foldable surfaces, according to people in the industry.

One of the first devices that is expected to feature a Micro-LED display is the new Apple Watch Ultra, we previously heard that this model with a new display has been delayed until 2025.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about exactly what Apple has planned for its iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and other devices when it starts using it in-house developed displays.

Source Nikkei Asia

Image Credit: Alek Olson



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals