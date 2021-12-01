Apple supports World Aids Day with Apple Pay donations

Apple has announced that it is supporting World Aids Day with donations on any purchases on their online store, the Apple Store app, and in their retail stores.

From today until the 6th of December, Apple will donate $1 for every purchase made with Apple Pay to (RED), you can see more details below.

Starting today, Apple Watch users can show their support for (RED) directly from their wrist with a selection of six Apple Watch faces in red available for download from apple.com/product-red.2 Once downloaded, these faces can also be shared with other Apple Watch users with Face Sharing. The watch faces pair with the new Apple Watch Series 7 PRODUCT(RED) aluminum case, made from 100 percent recycled aerospace-grade alloy as well as PRODUCT(RED) Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band, and Sport Loop bands.

You can find out more details about how Apple is supporting (RED) and World Aids Day over at their website at the link below. The donations will start today and will continue until the 6th of December.

Source Apple

