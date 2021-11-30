2021 Apple Music Awards winners unveiled

Apple has announced the winners of the 2021 Apple Music Awards, this is the company’s third annual award for Apple Music.

The list includes The Weeknd for the Global Artist of the Year, Olivio Rodrigo for the Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

The award for Songwriter of the year goes to H.E.R., there is also various local Artist of the year for various countries.

The Apple Music Awards honor achievements in music across five distinct categories — Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Top Song of the Year, and Top Album of the Year — and winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are listening to the most.

This year, the Apple Music Awards will introduce a new category of awards for Regional Artist of the Year, recognizing artists from five countries and regions: Africa, France, Germany, Japan, and Russia. The Regional Artist of the Year awards recognize artists who made the greatest impact culturally and on the charts in their respective countries and regions.

You can see all of the winners of the 2021 Apple Music Awards over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

