Apple Store offline ahead of iPhone 15 pre-orders

The Apple Store is offline ahead of the iPhone 15 pre-orders and you will be able to pre-order your new iPhone from 1 PM UK time today or if you are in the USA, from 5 AM PDT, there are four models to choose from.

The new iPhone range includes the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, there are also the Pro models in the range which include the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and pricing for these new iPhones starts at $799.

The first model in the range is the iPhone 15, this handset comes with a 6.1-inch display and it is available with a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of included storage, pricing starts at $799.

The iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display and this handset comes with a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, pricing for the larger model in the iPhone 15 range starts at $899.

The iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch display and there are a choice of four storage options on this handset, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, pricing for the new iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999.

The top model in the iPhone 15 range is the iPhone 15 Pro max, this handset comes with a 6.7-inch display and there is a choice of three different storage options, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, this device starts at $1199. The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders will be available from later today, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



