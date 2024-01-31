Apple stops signing iOS 17.2.1

Apple has recently launched iOS 17.3 and has stopped signing iOS 17.2.1, effectively preventing users from downgrading their iPhones to this earlier version. This step is typically taken by Apple following the introduction of a new iOS version that includes crucial bug fixes or security enhancements, as is the case with iOS 17.3. This measure ensures users cannot revert to a version that contains these resolved issues.

Currently, Apple is in the process of developing iOS 17.4, which is still in its beta phase. This upcoming update is expected to introduce significant modifications for iPhone users, notably including App Store alterations in Europe. These changes will permit the use of third-party app stores and sideloading to adhere to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act.

If you are still running iOS 17.2.1 it is recommended that you update to iOS 17.3 The iOS 17.3 update introduces several new features for iPhone users, among which is a novel Stolen Device Protection feature aimed at securing both the device and its data in the event of theft. It is advisable for users who haven’t yet upgraded their software to do so to benefit from the latest enhancements.

The anticipated release of the iOS 17.4 update is in early March. Apple has a deadline of March to align with the Digital Markets Act’s requirements, including the forthcoming adjustments to app store policies in Europe.

