Apple stops signing iOS 17.1

Apple recently released their iOS 17.1.1 software update for the iPhone and now they have stopped signing the previous version of iOS which is iOS 17.1. What this means is that once you update your iPhone to iOS 17.1.1, you will no longer be able to downgrade your handsets to iOS 17.1.

Apple does this on a regular basis usually when it fixes security flaws in iOS or a major bug, this is to ensure that users are not exposed to these potential security issues or bugs on their devices.

In the iOS 17.1.1 software update, there was a fix for a bug that was causing the NFC chip on iPhone 15 models to be disabled after the phone was used on wireless charging in some BMW and Toyota vehicles, this bug had stopped some Wallet functions and Apple Pay from working. There was also a minor issue in the previous version of the software related to the Weather not displaying correctly on the Lock screen.

Apple is also working on some new betas at the moment and they just released their iOS 17.2 beta 3 software to developers, this software brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. As we are on the third beta of the software we are expecting Apple to release the final version of iOS 17.2 sometime in early December.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Amanz



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals