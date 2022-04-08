Apple stops signing iOS 15.4

Apple recently released their iOS 15.4.1 software update and now they have stopped signing iOS 15.4. This means that you will no longer be able to downgrade to iOS 15.4 from iOS 15.4.1.

The new iOS 15.4.1 software was released a week ago and it was designed to fix some bugs in Apple’s iOS software, Apple also released iPadOS 15.4.1 for the iPad at the same time.

One of the main issues that were fixed with the release of the iOS 15.4.1 software update was related to the battery drain on the iPhone. In iOS 15.4 a number of owners of the iPhone reported considerable battery drain on their device.

The update also fixed some other bugs related to Braille devices which may become unresponsive while navigating text or when displaying an alert. There was also an issue with Made iPhone hearing devices losing their connection

So if you have upgraded your iPhone to the new iOS 15.4.1 software update, you will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous iOS 15.4 release.

The new iOS 15.4.1 software is now available to download for your iPhone, it is recommended that you install the update as it fixes a range of bugs. If you do update to iOS 15.4.1, you will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous version because Apple has stopped signing that release.

Source MacRumors

