Apple releases iOS 16.4.1 Security Response (Video)

Apple released a new software update yesterday, the iOS 16.4.1 Security Response, this is the first of the new security updates that Apple has released since the changes they introduced with iOS 16.4.1.

Apple also released iPadOS 16.4.1 Security Response for the iPad, and both of these software updates are small updates and easy to install, they only include security updates for the iPhone and iPad.

What Apple has done with the update is separate the software updates from the security updates for the iPhone and iPad, this means that Apple will be able to release these security updates more often, as they only include security fixes and no new software.

You can now install the new Rapid Security Response on your iPhone and iPad, to install the update go to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install and the update will be downloaded to your device.

As yet there are no details on exactly what Apple has included in this new security update for the iPhone and iPad, the video below from Zollotech gives us some more information on these new updates.

You can find out more information about the new Rapid Security Responses for iOS and iPadOS over at Apple’s website, we can expect to see these types of updates on a regular basis.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





