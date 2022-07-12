Apple releases watchOS 9 Public Beta 1

As well as the new public betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple also released watchOS 9 Public Beta 1 for the Apple Watch.

Apple recently released watchOS 9 beta 3 to developers, this new public beta of watchOS 9 should be based on the same software as the developer beta.

The new watchOS 9 software will bring a range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes some new workouts which will include ones for swimming, running, and also triathlon.

Apple will also expand the sleep tracking features on the Apple Watch with the new watchOS 9 software, it will be able to track more things including REM, Deep Sleep, Core, and more.

There is also some new watch faces coming to the Apple Watch and a wide range of other new features with watchOS 9.

The new watchOS 9 Public Beta 1 is now available to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s public beta website at the link below.

We are expecting watchOS 9 to be released sometime in September along with the new Apple Watch Series 8. Apple is also expected to release a new extreme sports Apple Watch Pro at the same time.

These new Apple Watches will launch along with the iPhone 14 and we are expecting four new iPhone 14 handsets from Apple in September.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Daniel Korpai

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals