Apple releases watchOS 8.5 beta 5

We have another new beta for an Apple device this week, watchOS 8.5 beta 5 which has now been made available to developers. This new beta should also be made available for public beta testers sometime soon.

The new watchOS 8.5 beta 5 software joins iOS 15.4 beta 5 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.4 beta 5 for the iPad, and macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 5 for the Mac. This new beta has been released exactly a week after the fourth beta.

This update appears to come with a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes, it will include some new Emoji with a total of 145 new characters including beans, eggs, troll, lotus, low battery, and more.

Apple is expected to release some new devices this month, they are rumored to be holding a press conference on the 8th of March.

At the event, the new iPhone SE 3 will be announced, along with a new iPad Air and a new MacBook, Apple should also announce the release date of these software updates.

We are expecting watchOS 8.5, iOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and iPadOS 15.4 to be released sometime next week, the exact release date is not known as yet. as soon as we get some details on the exact release date of this software we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals