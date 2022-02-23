Apple releases watchOS 8.5 beta 4

Another new beta for Apple today, this one is for the Apple Watch in the form of watchOS 8.5 beta 4. So far the software has been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be released to the public beta testers.

The new watchOS 8.5 beta 4 software comes at the same time as iOS 15.4 beta 4 for the iPhone, macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 4 for the Mac, and iPadOS 15.4 beta 4 for the iPad.

This update brings some new features to the Apple Watch, including a range of new Emojis. The new Emoji include 14 new characters which are biting lip, heart hands, bubbles, beans, melting face, eggs, low battery, coral, lotus, and a troll.

Apple recently switched these betas to a weekly release, they were on a fortnight release previously, which suggests a release of watchOS 8.5 in early March.

Apple is rumored to be launching a range of new products including the iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, and some new Macs at a press event on the 8th of March. We are expecting a range of software updates the same week.

This should include the new watchOS 8.5 update for the Apple Watch, iOS 15.4, and iPadOS 15.4 for the iPhone, and macOS Monterey 12.3 for the Mac.

Source MacRumors

