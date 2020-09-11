Apple releases watchOS 7 public beta 5

Apple recently released watchOS 7 beta 8 to developers and now they have also released watchOS 7 public beta 5 to public beta testers.

The new watchOS 7 software brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes some new watch faces and a new sleep tracking feature.

Apple is holding a press event next week where it is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 6, this device is expected to come with watchOS 7 so we are expecting it to be released this month.

The event takes place next Tuesday the 15th of September, we are also expecting to see a new iPad Air at the event.

Source MacRumors

