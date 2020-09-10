Apple releases watchOS 7 beta 8

As well as releasing the new iOS 14 beta 8 and iPadOS 14 beta 8, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 7 beta 8, this new software has been made available to developers.

This new beta comes a week after the last one, Apple also recently released watchOS 7 Public Beta 4 to public beta testers.

Apple’s watchOS 7 will bring a range of new feature to their Apple Watch, this will include some design changes and also a new sleep tracking feature.

Apple is holding a press event next week on the 15th of September and their are expected to announce the new Apple Watch 6. It is expected to come with watchOS 7 so we should see its release this month.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals