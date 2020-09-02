Apple releases watchOS 7 beta 7 to developers

Apple has released watchOS 7 beta 7 to developers, the update comes just a week after the previous beta of the OS.

Apple are also expected to release a new beta of watchOS 7 to their public beta testing program this week.

Apple’s watchOS 7 will bring a range of new features to its range of Apple Watch devices, this includes a new Sleep Tracking feature and some design updates.

There are also a range of new watch faces and a new chronograph one and there are also some other new features included in the update.

Apple is expected to release their iOS 14 software update in October along with the iPhone 12, we are also expecting to see the release of watchOS 7 at the same time and also a new Apple Watch.

Source MacRumors

