Apple releases watchOS 7 beta 6

As well as the new iOS 14 beta 6 and iPadOS 14 beta 6 updates, Apple also released a new beta for their Apple Watch, watchOS 7 beta 6. The software has been made available to public beta testers and developers.

The sixth beta of Apple’s watchOS 7 comes a week after the previous one, this suggests that Apple has now switched to weekly beta updates. Previous updates were every two weeks.

The new watchOS 7 beta 6 brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes anew range of watch faces including a new chronograph one and more.

There is now also a sleep tracking feature, this is one feature that Apple Watch users have been asking for for a while.

We are expecting the Apple Watch to get the watchOS 7 software update at the same time that iOS 14 is released. This is rumored for October along with the new iPhone 12.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals