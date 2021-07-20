Apple releases watchOS 7.6 software update

As well as releasing the iOS 14.7 software update, Apple has also released a new software update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 7.6

This update brings a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple Watch, it also comes with support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in more countries.

The irregular heart rhythm notifications are now available in around 30 more countries with the release of the watchOS 7.6 software update.

That appear to be all that is included in this new version of Apple’s watchOS software, there are also some performance improvements and bug fixes which have not been revealed.

This is probably one of the last watchOS 7 software updates that Apple will release. They are currently working on watchOS 8 which is in beta at the moment.

The watchOS 8 software will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, we are expecting this software update to be released in September along with the new Apple Watch Series 7. Apple are also expected to release iOS 15 at the same time along with the new iPhone 13 range of smartphones.

Whilst Apple has released the watchOS 7.6 and iOS 14.7 software updates, they have yet to release the iPadOS 14.7 update, this is expected some time soon.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

