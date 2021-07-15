iOS 15 and watchOS 8 will let you install updates with less storage

If you do not have a lot of storage on your iPhone or Apple Watch it can be a pain when you are trying to install the latest updates. This should improve with iOS 15 and watchOS 8.

Apple recently released iOS 15 beta 3 for the iPhone and watchOS 8 beta 3 for the Apple Watch and these updates make it easier to update your device if you do not have a lot of free space.

Previously if you did not have a lot of storage on your device you would have to delete things like apps and more to try and free up storage before you installed an update.

Apple has now change this and you will be able to update your device if you have less than 500 MB of free storage available. You can see what Apple has to say about it from the release notes below.

Software Update

Resolved in watchOS 8/iOS 15 beta 3: You can now update your device using Software Update if less than 500 MB of storage is available. (78474912)

As yet there are no details on how this will work, but it should make it easier to install software updates on your iPhone or Apple Watch when you have limited free space.

