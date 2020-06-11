Apple releases watchOS 6.2.8 beta 2

As well as the new betas of iOS 13.6 and macOS 10.15.6, Apple also released a new beta of their software for the Apple Watch, watchOS 6.2.8 beta 2.

The watchOS 6.2.8 beta comes a week after the release of the first beta and it being some bug fixes and performance improvements to the Apple Watch.

There do not appear to be any major new features in the latest beta of watchOS 6.2.8 as yet, this could change by the final software is released.

We are expecting Apple to release watchOS 6.2.8 some time next month along with the new iOS 13.6 and macOS Catalina 10.15.6 software updates. As soon as we get some details on when it will land we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

