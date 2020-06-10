Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 2

As well as the new beta of iOS 13.6, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 2.

The new macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 2 bring some bug fixes and performance improvements to Apple’s range of Macs.

There do not appear to be any major new features in the latest beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.6, as soon as we get some more details on what is included we will let you guys know.

We are expecting Apple to release macOS Catalina 10.15.6 some time in July along with the new iOS 13.6 software update, as soon as we get some details on its release date, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

