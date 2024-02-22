Apple releases visionOS 1.1 beta 3 for the Vision Pro

Apple has launched visionOS 1.1 beta 3 for the Apple Vision Pro, closely following the release of the initial beta version of visionOS. Along with this, Apple has released a series of other beta versions, including macOS Sonoma 14.4, iOS 17.3 beta 4, iPadOS 17.3 beta 4, and watchOS 10.4 beta 4.

This update enhances the Persona Setup by integrating user feedback, improving the overall natural feel and the visual functionality for a better user experience. It also introduces a contact key verification feature to enhance security, offering users the choice to activate or deactivate this feature to ensure compatibility with the latest devices, emphasizing Apple’s dedication to user privacy.

Furthermore, the software update introduces a variety of new emojis, in line with the iOS 17.4 beta releases, expanding expression options and making it more inclusive with emojis designed for individuals with visual impairments and those who utilize mobility aids. It also incorporates the Find My service with an activation lock feature, augmenting security by preventing the unauthorized erasure and reactivation of devices, even if this feature is not immediately visible in the Find My app on iPhone.

Additionally, VisionOS 1.1 Beta 3 allows users to change their passwords directly on their device, making the process of device wiping and setup with Activation Lock easier, as long as the iCloud ID is known. This eliminates the need to contact support for password resets. The new visionOS 1.1 beta 3 is now available for developers to try out.

Source MacRumors