Apple releases visionOS 1.0.2 for the Vision Pro

The new Apple Vision Pro goes on sale tomorrow and now Apple has released a new software update for their AR device ahead of its official launch, visionOS 1.0.2 and this update comes with security updates for the device.

The new software update for the Apple Vision Pro fixes a vulnerability for the mixed reality headset that could have been exploited by hackers, you can see more details about the update below.

visionOS 1.0.2

Released January 31, 2024 WebKit Available for: Apple Vision Pro Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited. Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks. WebKit Bugzilla: 267134

CVE-2024-23222 The security update for the Apple Vision Pro was related to WebKit which Apple’s web-based app and their Safari Browser run on, Apple has said that if the bug had been exploited it could allow for malicious code to run on the Apple Vision Pro. You can find out more details about the new visionOS 1.0.2 software update for the Apple Vision Pro over at Apple’s website at the link below. The device goes on sale tomorrow and it retails for £3,500. Source Apple, TechCrunch



