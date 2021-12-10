Apple releases updated Apple Maps in Australia

Apple has announced that it is releasing its updated Apple Maps in Australia, the updated Maps app brings a wide range of new features.

These new features include Look around, Share ETA, and more and you can see more information on what is included below.

“Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world, all while protecting your privacy. We are excited to bring this experience to even more users with today’s rollout in Australia,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “The map has been rebuilt from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, like Look Around, Share ETA, and more. Now it is easier than ever for users to find the places they love and get to where they’re going.”

Maps helps hundreds of millions of people in over 200 countries and territories navigate and explore the world. Privacy is central to the Maps experience, offering personalised features using on-device intelligence, and it is everywhere customers are: at home, in the office, on the go on users’ iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, and in the car with CarPlay. Maps is deeply integrated into the most popular apps customers use every day, including Photos, Messages, Calendar, Weather, and more. With MapKit and MapKit JS, Maps is also the foundation for many popular third-party apps and services like ETA – Live Traffic Alert, Petty, and HeartWatch: Heart Rate Monitor.

You can find out more information about all of the new features in Apple Maps in Australia over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

