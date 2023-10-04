Apple releases tvOS 17.1 beta 2 to developers

Apple has released tVOS 17.1 beta 2 to developers, the software was released along with a range of other betas, including iOS 17.1 beta 2, watchOS 10.1 beta 2, macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta 2, and iPadOS 17.1 beta 2.

The new tvOS 17.1 beta 2 comes a week after the previous beta and it brings some new features to the Apple TV along with a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes. The tvOS 17.1 software update brings some minor changes to the Apple TV, thsi includes a new favourite feature in Apple Music, and more/

The second beta of tvOS 17.1 is now available for developers to test out, we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta sometime soon as well. You can find out more information about this new beta at the link below

As this is only the second beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of tvOS 17.1 is released, we are expecting this to happen around the end of October or the start of November. We can also expect Apple to release macOS 14.1 Sonoma, iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1 at the same time, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



