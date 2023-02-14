Apple releases tvOS 16.3.2 and HomePod 16.3.2 software

We have seen lots of new software updates for Apple devices today, the latest ones are the tvOS 16.3.2 software for the Apple TV and the HomePod 16.3.2 software for the Apple HomePod.

We also saw iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.3.1 for the iPad, watchOS 9.3.1 for the Apple Watch, and macOS 13.2.1 for the Mac.

The new tvOS 16.3.2 software update was released just a week after the release of the tvOS 16.3.1 update and this update comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, plus some security updates as well.

There were apparently no major new features released in the latest version of the Apple TV software, it is available for the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K.

The new HomePod 16.3.2 software also comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements as well as some security updates.

There is a bug fix related to Apple’s Siri which was causing issues with Smart Home requests, you can see more about the bug below.

This update addresses an issue where asking Siri for smart home requests may fail, and also includes general performance and stability improvements.

Both of these new software updates are now available to download. You can install the Apple TV update from the Settings menu on your device. The HomePods 16.3.2 software should update automatically, you can find out how to manually install the update here.

