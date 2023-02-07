Apple releases HomePod 16.3.1 and tvOS 16.3.1

Apple has released HomePod 16.3.1 for the Apple HomePod and tvOS 16.3.1 for the Apple TV, these new software updates come two weeks after the previous updates.

These new software updates apparently come with some general performance improvements and stability improvements. Apple has not specified exactly what is included in the updates.

Apple recently released their HomePod 16.3 software update which added the temperature sensors and humidity sensors to existing models of the HomePod.

The new HomePod and Apple TV software updates are now available to download, you can install the tvOS 16.3.1 software update on your Apple TV by going to System > Software update.

The new HomePod software update should install automatically, although you can also install it manually from the Home app on your iPhone, you can find out details on how to do this here.

We wonder if we will also see some new updates for the iPhone and iPad this week in the form of iOS 16.3.1. Apple was expected to release iOS 16.4 beta after the release of iOS 16.3, but the new betas have yet to be released.

The new betas of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.,4 are also expected to be released this week, as soon as we get some details on when they will land, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals