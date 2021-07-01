Apple releases tvOS 15 public beta 1

As well as the new public betas of iOS 15 and watchOS 8, Apple also released a new public beta of their tvOS for the Apple TV, tvOS 15 public beta 1.

The tvOS 15 public beta brings a range of new features to the Apple TV, a developer version of this software was previous made available to developers with developer beta 2.

The public beta 1 is essentially the same software as the tvOS 15 developer beta 2 and it comes with some interesting new features.

One of those is support for Apple’s new SharePlay feature that lets you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime.

The tvOS 15 will also bring Apples new Audio features to the Apple TV, this includes support for the new Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

There are also some new features for Apple’s HomeKit that allow you to use the Apple TV to view your security cameras with Control Center and more. Plus it will also support Face ID and Touch ID to sign into tvOS with your iOS device.

We are expecting Apple to released their tvOS 15 software update in September along with the new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates. As soon as we get some information on a launch date for the OS, we will let you know.

