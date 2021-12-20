Apple releases tvOS 15.3 beta 1 to developers

As well as the new betas of iOS 15.3 beta 1, watchOS 8.4 beta 1, iPadOS 15.3 beta 1, and macOS Monterey 12.2 beta 1, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple TV, tvOS 15.3 beta.

So far the tvOS 15.3 beta 1 software has been released to developers we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon.

The new tvOS 15.3 beta 1 does not appear to come with any major new features, the software mainly comes with bug fixes and some performance improvements.

Apple recently released tvOS 15.2 for the Apple TV, this update brought a range of performance improvements and bug fixes, it also included some new features.

Included in the tvOS 15.2 were changes to Photo Memories with a new interface for the Apple TV, there are also some changes to Apple Music.

This update also included some updates for the Apple TV app with a new Store tab which is designed to make it easier for you to buy, rent and browse movies and TV shows.

Apple also introduced the new Apple Music Voice plan, this plan is controlled via Siri and it costs $4.99 a month. There were also some updates for Apple Siri and some new screen savers on the Apple TV.

As this is only the first beta of tvOS 15.3, it will be a while before the final version lands, we are expecting this to happen sometime next month.

Source MacRumors

