Apple releases tvOS 14.3 Release Candidate to developers

As well as the new release candidate of iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple also released tvOS 14.3 Release Candidate to developers.

The tvOS 14.3 Release Candidate software is the final version of tvOS that should be released to everyone and this is expected to happen some time soon.

Apple will probably release tvOS 14.3 at the same time as iOS 14.3, this will happen some time before next Monday the 14th of December.

The new tvOS 14.3 software will be made available for the fourth and fifth generation versions of the Apple TV. This update mainly includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, there do not appear to be any major new features in the software.

Source MacRumors

