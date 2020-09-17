Apple releases Safari 14 for macOS

Apple recently released their iOS 14 software update, they also release Safari 14 for macOS, the update has been made ahead of the launch of macOS Big Sur which is expected to happen some time next month.

The Safari 14 software update has been released to users of macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina and the update comes with a range of new features plus performance improvements and more.

Here is what is included in the update.

Safari 14.0 introduces new features, even faster performance, and improved security.

– New tab bar design shows more tabs on screen and displays favicons by default

– Customizable start page allows you to set a background image and add new sections

– Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention

– Removes support for Adobe Flash for improved security

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information on the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The latest version of Apple’s Safari is now available to download for the Mac, you can download it by going to System Preferences and then Software Update.

Source MacRumors

