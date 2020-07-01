Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 3

As well as the new iOS 13.6 beta and iPadOS 13.6 beta 3, Apple also release a new beta for the Mac, macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 3.

The new macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta has been released to developers and also to members of Apple’s Public Beta testing Program, you can find out more details about the public beta program over at Apple.

This update comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, it may also include some new features for the Mac, although exactly what these are have not been revealed as yet.

We are expecting the macOS Catalina 10.15.6 software update to be released some time this month along with the iOS 13.6 software update.

Apple recently released their first beta of macOS 11 Big Sur, this is a major new update for the Mac that is coming later this year.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals