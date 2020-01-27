Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3

Apple recently released their third beta of iOS 13.3.1 and they also released a new beta of their desktop OS, macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3.

The new macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 was released on Friday to developers and it is not clear as yet on exactly what is included in the update.

There are obviously a range of big fixes and performance improvements included in the latest beta of macOS, there have not been any new features discovered as yet.

We are expecting Apple to release the final version of this software some time next month, probably early in the month at the same time as the iOS 13.3.1 update. As soon as we get some details on exactly what is included in iOS 13.3.1 we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals