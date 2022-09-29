Apple releases macOS 13 Ventura public beta 7

Earlier this week, Apple released the macOS 13 Ventura beta 9 to developers and now we have a new public beta, macOS 13 Ventura public beta 7.

The new public beta of macOS 13 Ventura brings a range of new features to the Mac, we are expecting the final version of the software to land next month.

This software update will bring some great new features to the Mac, this will include Continuity Camera, Center Stage, Desk View, Studio Light, and lots more features.

The new macOS 13 public beta 7 is now available for public beta testers to try out, you can find out more details at Apple’s website at the link below.

Apple will also release updates for its existing apps on the Mac, this will include Safari, Mail, Maps, FaceTime, and many more of Apple’s own apps.

Apple is expected to release a new range of Macs in October and we should get the new macOS 13 Ventura software update at the same time. We are also expecting to see some new iPads in October as well and should get the new iPadOS 16.1 software in October.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple is planning to launch their new macOS 13 Ventura software update, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Jay Wennington



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals