Apple releases macOS 13.3.1 with bug fixes

As well as the iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 software updates, Apple also released macOS 13.3.1 for their Mac range of computers and this update fixes a couple of bugs that were present in macOS 13.3.

The macOS 13.3.1 software update fixes a bug related to the Apple Watch when unlocking your Mac where some users were experiencing this feature not working, this had now been resolved. It also fixes and issues related to emojis, you can see the official release notes from Apple below.

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 provides important bug fixes and security updates for your Mac including:

● Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

● Auto Unlock your Mac with Apple Watch may not work

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit:

https:// support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS 13.3.1 software update comes just over a week after Apple released its macOS 13.3 software update and you can download the update by going to System Settings > General > Software update on your Mac.

Apple also recently released macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 1 to developers, we are expecting to see the second beta of this software this week and the final version should be released around the end of April or at the start of May. As soon as we get some details on when this update will land, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Bram Van Oost





