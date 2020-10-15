Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur beta 10

Apple has released macOS 11 Big Sure beta 10 to developers, this new beta comes two weeks after the previous beta and we suspect we could be getting close to release.

We do not have an official release date from Apple as yet on macOS 11, although we are expecting it to land some time before the end of October.

Apple’s macOS 11 Big Sur will bring a wide range of new features to their Mac range if computers, this includes a new design and more.

As well as an updated design some of the macOS apps get major updates, apps like Apple Maps, Messages, Photos and more.

As yet we do not have an official release date for the new macOS 11 Big Sur software, we are expecting it to be released some time before the end of the month. as soon as we get some details on the launch date, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals