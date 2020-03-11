Apple releases macOS 10.15.4 beta 5

As well as the new beta of iOS 13.4 we also have a new beta of Apple’s desktop software, macOS 10.15.4 beta 5. The release comes a week after the fourth beta.

The new macOS 10.15.4 beta 5 software has been released to both developers and public beta testers, and it brings a range of new features to the Mac.

Some of the new features includes in this new version of macOS includes Screen Time Communication limits which allows parents to limit the amount of time their kids spend on chat and messaging apps.

As this is the fifth beta of macOS 10.15.4 we should be close to the final version of the software, we are expecting it to land some time next week along with the new iOS 13.4 software. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date we will let you guys know.

