Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta 4

Apple recently released their new iOS 13.4 beta 4 software and they also release a new beta for the Mac, macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta 4. The release comes a week after the previous beta.

The new macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta 4 is now available for developers and it brings a range of new features to the Mac.

Some of the new features in this new beta include Screen Time Communication limits which is designed for parents to control communication limits on messaging apps and more for their kids.

As this is the fourth beta in the series we are expecting the final version of the software to be release some time over the next few week. As soon as we get some more details on its release date we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

