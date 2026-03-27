Apple iPadOS 26.4: Every New Feature for Your iPad Explained

Apple has officially released iPadOS 26.4, an update designed to enhance the overall iPad experience through thoughtful refinements rather than sweeping changes. This version introduces improvements across multitasking, web browsing, music discovery, and creative tools, catering to a wide range of users. Whether you’re a professional juggling multiple tasks, a music enthusiast, or someone who values creative expression, this update offers features that aim to elevate your daily interactions with your device.

Enhanced Multitasking for Streamlined Productivity

For users who rely on their iPad for multitasking, iPadOS 26.4 introduces features that simplify workflows and improve efficiency:

Open Window Indicator: A new addition to Stage Manager and windowed apps mode, this feature allows you to quickly identify and manage open app windows. It makes task-switching more intuitive, reducing the time spent searching for the right app.

A new addition to Stage Manager and windowed apps mode, this feature allows you to quickly identify and manage open app windows. It makes task-switching more intuitive, reducing the time spent searching for the right app. App Exposé Integration: Now seamlessly integrated into the multitasking suite, App Exposé provides a clear, organized view of all active windows. This is particularly useful for users managing multiple apps simultaneously, offering a more structured approach to navigation.

These enhancements are tailored for professionals, students and anyone who uses their iPad for multitasking-heavy activities, making sure smoother transitions and better organization.

Refined Safari Experience for Browsing

Safari receives subtle yet impactful updates in iPadOS 26.4, focusing on both functionality and aesthetics:

Compact Tab Bar: The return of the compact tab bar, now with a refreshed design, provides a cleaner and more user-friendly browsing experience. It minimizes visual clutter while maximizing screen space.

The return of the compact tab bar, now with a refreshed design, provides a cleaner and more user-friendly browsing experience. It minimizes visual clutter while maximizing screen space. Liquid Glass Effect: Tabs now feature a sleek “liquid glass” effect, giving the browser a modernized and polished appearance. This visual enhancement complements the overall design language of iPadOS.

These updates ensure Safari remains a reliable and visually appealing tool for casual browsing, research and professional tasks alike.

Music App: Personalized and Interactive Features

Music enthusiasts will appreciate the updates to the Music app, which focus on discovery, personalization and interactivity:

Playlist Playground (Beta): This experimental feature allows you to create playlists using text prompts, offering a creative and engaging way to curate your music library.

This experimental feature allows you to create playlists using text prompts, offering a creative and engaging way to curate your music library. Nearby Concerts: A new addition that helps you discover upcoming artist tours and live events in your area, making it easier to connect with live music experiences.

A new addition that helps you discover upcoming artist tours and live events in your area, making it easier to connect with live music experiences. Immersive Album Views: Redesigned album and playlist views now feature background colors that match the album artwork. This visually engaging update enhances the overall listening experience.

These changes make the Music app more dynamic and tailored to individual preferences, offering tools that cater to both casual listeners and dedicated music fans.

Expanded Emoji Options for Creative Expression

For those who enjoy using emojis to communicate, iPadOS 26.4 introduces eight new options. Among the highlights is the playful “Hairy Monster” emoji, often referred to as Bigfoot. These additions expand your ability to express emotions, ideas and creativity in messages and on social media platforms.

Ambient Music Widget: Instant Access to Your Mood

Widgets continue to play a central role in iPadOS and the new Ambient Music Widget is a standout feature in this update. This widget allows you to:

Quickly access mood-based playlists curated from your personal library.

Effortlessly switch between relaxing, focusing, or energizing music with a single tap.

Whether you’re working, relaxing, or seeking motivation, this widget ensures that the perfect soundtrack is always just a tap away, enhancing your productivity and leisure time.

Freeform App: A Hub for Creativity

The Freeform app receives significant upgrades in iPadOS 26.4, particularly for users subscribed to Apple’s Creator Studio bundle:

Premium Content: Gain access to exclusive tools and resources designed to elevate your creative projects. These include advanced templates, design elements and more.

Gain access to exclusive tools and resources designed to elevate your creative projects. These include advanced templates, design elements and more. AI-Powered Features: Use artificial intelligence to brainstorm ideas, refine designs, or automate repetitive tasks, making the creative process more efficient and enjoyable.

These updates position Freeform as a versatile platform for creativity, catering to both casual users exploring their artistic side and professionals working on detailed projects.

A Polished Update for Everyday Use

iPadOS 26.4 may not introduce innovative changes, but it delivers meaningful refinements that enhance the iPad’s functionality and usability. From multitasking tools like the “Open Window Indicator” to visually appealing updates in Safari and Music, this update focuses on improving the tools you use daily. Whether you’re managing multiple apps, exploring new music, or working on creative projects, iPadOS 26.4 ensures your iPad remains a versatile and capable device, ready to meet your needs with efficiency and style.

Browse through more resources below from our in-depth content covering more areas on iPadOS 26.4.

Source & Image Credit: SlatePad



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