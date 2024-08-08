Apple Releases iOS 17.6.1: What’s New

Apple has recently released the iOS 17.6.1 update, which is now available for users worldwide, except for those enrolled in the beta testing program. This update primarily addresses a significant bug related to the Advanced Data Protection feature and includes various minor fixes and performance improvements. In addition to iOS, Apple has also rolled out updates for iPadOS, macOS, and older versions of these operating systems. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on this new iPhone update.

The iOS 17.6.1 update, with the build number 21G93, has a download size of 346 MB on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the update resolves the issue with allowing and disabling Advanced Data Protection, it does not include a modem update.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Apart from the Advanced Data Protection fix, the iOS 17.6.1 update addresses several other bugs:

Standby mode editing issues have been partially resolved, improving the user experience when using this feature.

The alarm bug, which caused issues for some users, appears to be fixed in this update.

Safari loading issues have been resolved, likely due to previous Apple service outages that affected the browser’s performance.

However, it is worth noting that the wallpaper fading bug remains unresolved in this update.

Performance and Security Enhancements

Although Apple has not specifically mentioned any security fixes in the iOS 17.6.1 update, users can expect to see some performance improvements. The update promises smoother scrolling and app usage, enhancing the overall user experience. Initial observations suggest that device temperature remains within normal ranges after installing the update, and battery life assessment will require further usage to determine any significant changes.

Additional Features and Updates

In addition to bug fixes and performance improvements, the iOS 17.6.1 update brings a new feature to Apple Maps. Users in Tokyo can now access real-time transit information, making it easier to navigate the city using public transportation. Benchmarks conducted after the update show slight performance improvements compared to previous versions of iOS.

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to release iOS 17.7 in September, which may include further enhancements and bug fixes. Additionally, the iOS 18.1 beta 2 is anticipated to be available soon, with a possible public release in mid-September.

Conclusion

The iOS 17.6.1 update is a crucial release that focuses on fixing a critical issue with the Advanced Data Protection feature and includes minor performance enhancements. Users, especially those who rely on Advanced Data Protection, are strongly encouraged to install this update to ensure the smooth functioning of their devices. As always, it is recommended to backup your device before installing any software updates to prevent data loss in case of any unforeseen issues.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



