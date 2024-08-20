Apple Releases iOS 17.6.1 Again to Fix Advanced Data Protection Issues

Apple has re-released iOS 17.6.1, along with corresponding updates for iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS, to address issues users encountered with the Advanced Data Protection feature. This move comes after the company initially released the update but subsequently pulled it back due to reported problems. If you experienced difficulties allowing Advanced Data Protection after updating to the previous version, this new release should resolve those issues. In other news, Apple is also expected to roll out iOS 18 beta 7 later this week, giving developers and beta testers a chance to explore upcoming features and improvements. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us more details on why iOS 17.6.1 has be released again.

Re-release of iOS 17.6.1 and Other Updates

In a bid to tackle the problems discovered in the initial release, Apple has rolled out re-released versions of iOS 17.6.1, iPadOS 17.6.1, tvOS 17.6.1, and watchOS 10.6.1. These updates are designed to fix the issues that users faced, particularly with the Advanced Data Protection feature. It’s important to note that even if you had already installed the previous version of the update, you can still upgrade your devices to the latest build without any complications.

Fixes for Advanced Data Protection

The primary objective of these re-released updates is to address the problems users encountered while trying to enable Advanced Data Protection. This feature is crucial for enhancing the security of your data, and many users reported facing difficulties while attempting to activate it. With the new updates, Apple aims to resolve these issues, ensuring that your data remains secure and the feature functions as intended.

Updating Devices with Previous iOS 17.6.1 Installation

If you were among the users who had already installed the initial release of iOS 17.6.1, there’s no need to worry. You can still update your device to the re-released version seamlessly. The build number for this update is 21G101, which includes all the necessary fixes for the issues identified in the initial release. Updating to this version ensures that you receive all the intended benefits without facing any additional complications.

Build Number 21G101

To differentiate the re-released update from the previous one, Apple has assigned it the build number 21G101. This build incorporates all the essential fixes for the issues discovered in the initial release. To confirm that you have the latest version installed on your device, simply navigate to your device settings and check the build number. Ensuring that you have the correct build installed is crucial for a smooth and secure user experience.

Upcoming iOS 18 Beta 7 Release

In addition to the re-released updates, Apple enthusiasts have something else to look forward to this week. The company is expected to release iOS 18 beta 7, giving developers and beta testers a glimpse into the new features and improvements that Apple has in store for its next major update. If you are interested in testing out the latest features and providing feedback, keep an eye out for this upcoming release.

The re-release of iOS 17.6.1 and its companion updates for iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS demonstrates Apple’s commitment to addressing user concerns and ensuring a seamless experience. By fixing the issues related to Advanced Data Protection, the company aims to provide users with enhanced security for their data. If you haven’t already, make sure to update your devices to the latest versions to benefit from these crucial fixes and improvements. Stay tuned for the upcoming iOS 18 beta 7 release to explore the exciting new features that Apple has in the pipeline.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



