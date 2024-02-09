Apple releases iOS 17.3.1, iPadOS 17.3.1 and watchOS 10.3.1

Apple has released several minor software updates, these include iOS 17.3 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17.3.1 for the iPad, watchOS 10.3.1 for the Apple Watch, and macOS Sonoma 14.3.1 for the Mac.

These new software updates are designed to fix a text overlapping bug which could cause text to be replaced when you are typing, the updates may also include some other unspecified bug fixes and improvements. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what is included in this release.

Specific details on security patches were not disclosed at the time of release. However, Apple has a history of implementing robust security measures with each update, focusing on safeguarding user data and privacy. We can expect detailed information on these security improvements to be shared in the near future.

Early feedback suggests that iOS 17.3.1 maintains the smooth performance and responsiveness Apple users have come to expect. The impact on battery life is still being assessed, but initial impressions are positive.

It’s important to note that while iOS 17.3.1 addresses several issues, some known bugs, such as the wallpaper fading and notification bugs, have not been resolved. These are expected to be fixed in the forthcoming iOS 17.4 beta release. We are expecting the final version of iOS 17.4 to be released sometime in early March.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



