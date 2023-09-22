Apple releases iOS 17.0.1, iPadOS 17.0.1 and watchOS 10.1

Apple released iOS 17 earlier this week and now they have released a new software update, iOS 17.0.1 for the iPhone, they also released watchOS 10.0.1 for the Apple Watch and iPadOS 17.0.1 for the iPads.

These new software updates for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch come with a range of bug fixes and also some security updates, Apple has not specified exactly what has been released in this update. You can see the security details at the link below

We just noticed in the security notes that Apple has also released iOS 17.0.2 for the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones which go on sale today. There are four models in the range, the iPhone 15 Plus the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It is not clear as yet what security updates Apple has released in these new software updates, Apple also released an update for Safari to 16.6.1 for macOS Big Sur and Monterey at the same time and also updates to iOS 16.7 and iPadOS 16.7 and watchOS 9.6.3 and macOS Monterey 12.7.

The new iOS 17.0.1, iPadOS 17.0.1 and watchOS 10.1 software updates are now available to download, and as they contain security updates it is recommended that you install them on your device. You can install the iPhone and iPad update by going to Settings > General > Software update and then Download and Install.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals