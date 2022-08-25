Apple releases iOS 16 public beta 5

Apple has released iOS 16 public beta 5 for the iPhone and also iPadOS 16 Public beta 5 for the iPad. They also released iOS 16 beta 7 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 1 to developers earlier this week, along with watchOS 9 beta 7.

The new iOS 16 public beta 5 is basically the same software as the new iOS 16 beta 7 that was released to developers.

Some of the new features will include a new Lock Screen, which will be customizable and it will make use of a range of new widgets that are also launching.

Apple is also launching a new Lock Down mode which is designed to help you secure your device in the event of a security issue. There will also be a wide range of updates for existing Apple apps like Maps, Mail, FaceTime, Safari and many more.

The iOS 16 public beta 5 is now available to try out, you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program to try the software out.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16 in September along with the new iPhone 14, and iPadOS 16 is expected to be released in October with the new iPads and Macs.

Apple has now confirmed their iPhone event for the 7th of September, the new iPhones are expected to go on sale on the 16th of September, therefore iOS 16 should land between the 7th and 16th of September.

Source Apple

