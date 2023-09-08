Apple releases iOS 16.6.1 and iPadOS 16.6.1 (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.6.1 for the iPad, they also released a new software update for the Mac and watchOS 9.6.2 for the Apple Watch, all of these updates are now available to download.

These are expected to be some of the last software updates for iOS 16 and Apple is getting ready to release iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10, all of these updates should land this month.

The iOPS 16.6.1 software update comes with some security updates, It may also include some performance improvements and some bug fixes as well, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what is included in the update.

The new iOS 16.6.1 and iPadOS 16.6.1 software updates are now available to download, you can install them by going to Settings> General > Software update on your iPhone or IP[ad and then select Download and Install.

Apple are holding their iPhone 15 press event next Tuesday the 12th of September and we are expecting to find out when the new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software updates will be released.

Pre-orders of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to start next Friday the 15th of September, the handset should go on sale on the 22nd of September, we are expecting the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 updates to be released that week.

Source Zollotech



