Apple releases tvOS 17 beta 9

Apple has released tvOS 17 beta 9 to developers, this new beta comes a week after the previous one, so far this week Apple has not released updated betas of watchOS 10, iOS 17, and iPadOS 17, hopefully, they will land soon.

The new tvOS 17 software update will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple TV, including FaceTime which will be a great feature for the Apple TV and you will be able to use the camera from your iPhone or iPad to make FaceTime calls on the Apple TV. Apple is also bringing some new SharePlay features and a new Split View feature to the Apple TV as well.

The final version of tvOS 17 is expected to be released this month, it should land at the same time as iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10, we are expecting these updates to land the same week that the iPhone 154 goes on sale.

Apple is holding a press event next Tuesday the 12th of September for the launch of the new iPhone 15, pre-orders are expected to start on the 15th of September with a possibvle release date of the 22nd of September.

If these dates are correct we are expecting all of the new software updates to be released in the week of the 22nd of September, this will include the new tvOS update, the new tvOS beta 9 update is now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple, MacRumors



