Apple releases iOS 16.1 beta 5

Apple has released iOS 16.1 beta 5 for the iPhone, the software comes one week after the previous beta and it brings some new features to the iPhone.

There is a range of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.1 software update, some of these features were delayed from the iOS 16 release.

One of the new features that are coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.1 is called Live Activities, this will display information from some of your apps on the Lock screen in real time. Things like the status of your Uber and live sports scores and more.

There are some features of this Live Activities that are specific to the iPhone 14 models, these live sports scores and more will be integrated into the Dynamic Island on these handsets.

You will also be able to finally remove the Apple Wallet app completely from your iPhone, previously it could only be removed from the Home Screen.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 16.1 to be released later this month, it could possibly land in the final week of October as there are rumors that iPadOS 16 will land the same week.

The new iOS 16.1 beta 5 is now available for developers to try out and you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

