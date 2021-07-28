Apple releases iOS 15 beta 4 and iPadOS 15 beta 4

Apple has released iOS 15 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15 beta 4 for the iPad to developers. The release comes two weeks after the previous beta of iOS 15.

So far the software has only been made available to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers shortly.

The iOS 15 beta 4 and iPadOS 15 beta 4 bring a number of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes Apple’s new SharePlay feature.

SharePlay is designed to let you listen to music and watch TV shows and movies with your friends and family over FaceTime. The movies, TV shows and Music are synchronized with everyone who are watching them or listening to them.

Apple’s iOS 15 brings a new Focus mode which is designed to let you focus more and cut down on notifications and distractions. This will let you prioritize important notifications and cut down on less important ones.

There are also a range of updates for various apps in iOS 15, this includes Apple’s Maps, Safari and more and Apple is bringing some major new privacy features to email.

The iPadOS 15 also brings a range of new features to the iPad, these include improved multi-tasking, App Library and an updated home screen with permanent widgets and more.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software update some time in September along with the new iPhone 13. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of the software we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

